'1917' wins best drama film Golden Globe award

The Latest on on the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards honoring achievements in television and film and being presented Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

The Golden Globe for drama best picture goes to “1917.”

The epic about a World War I mission from director Sam Mendes that was filmed to look like a single continuous shot took home the biggest trophy of the night Sunday, beating out fellow nominees “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Joker” and “The Two Popes.”

It beat only other drama films, however, as the Golden Globes unlike the Oscars has a separate category for best musical or comedy film.

7:55 p.m.

Renée Zellwegger is one night closer to getting over the Oscar rainbow once again.

Zellwegger won the Golden Globe for best actress in a film drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy.”

Zellwegger, the favorite in the category and the clear Academy Award frontrunner, takes home the trophy for playing Garland, and singing her signature song “Over The Rainbow,” in the troubled final year of her life.

It’s the fourth Golden Globe but the first in 16 years for Zellweger, who won best supporting actress in 2004 then went on to win in the same category at the Oscars.

___

7:50 p.m.

Joaquin Phoenix has giggled his way to a Golden Globe.

Phoenix took the Globe for best actor for playing mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck as he becomes the fabled title super-villain in director Todd Phillips “Joker.”

It’s the second Golden Globe for Phoenix, who took one home in the same category in 2006 for playing Johnny Cash in the biopic “Walk The Line.”

Phoenix has been nominated for three Academy Awards but has never won, and his role in “Joker” is likely to get him his fourth nod.

The film became a major box office hit despite controversy at the time of its release over fears it would spur violence.

Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for playing the Joker in “The Dark Knight” in 2008.

___

7:45 p.m.

The Golden Globe for best picture, musical or comedy goes to “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

The victory Sunday night is the among the biggest ever awards for a film directed by Quentin Tarantino.

It was the film’s third Globe of the night after Pitt won best supporting actor in a comedy and Tarantino won best original screenplay.

The story of an aging cowboy actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio and his stuntman sidekick played by Pitt beat out fellow nominees “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out” and “Rocketman.”

The film is very likely to see an Academy Award nomination for best picture, though Oscar nods are no sure thing for Golden Globe comedy winners.

___

7:40 p.m.

Awkwafina is the winner of the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film for “The Farewell.”

The rapper and actress best known for her comic role in “Crazy Rich Asians” put down the mic and set aside the laughs to play a young woman in a Chinese family that is keeping their matriarch’s cancer a secret from her in director Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell.”

“If anything if I fall upon hard times I can sell this,” Awkwafina said as she held the Globe trophy on the stage.

The win is part of a breakout two-year run for the 31-year-old Awkwafina, real name Nora Lum, who gained prominence for the 2018 films “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s 8.”

She may now see an Academy Award nomination, though best actress winners in the Globes’ separate comedy category don’t always see Oscar nods.

___

7:35 p.m.

Taron Egerton has soared past the stars to win the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for playing Elton John in “Rocketman.”

Egerton’s win for the fantastical biopic was something of a shocker in a category that included Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Murphy.

It was the first Golden Globe in the first nomination for the Welsh actor and singer.

And it comes a year after Rami Malek won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for playing Queen singer Freddie Mercury, then went on to win an Academy Award for the role.

With no separate category for musicals or comedies as the Globes have, however, an Oscar nomination is by no means a lock for Egerton.

John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won the best original song Globe earlier in the evening for “Rocketman.”

___

7:25 p.m.

It’s no stunt. Brad Pitt is back on top at the Golden Globes.

Pitt won his first acting Golden Globe since 1996 for with his best supporting actor in a film trophy for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Pitt plays Cliff Booth, stunt double and sidekick to Leonardo DiCaprio’s cowboy actor Rick Dalton, in director Quentin Tarantino’s tale of Los Angeles in 1969.

Pitt won in a star-studded category that also included nominees Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Pitt said the other nominees “were like gods to me.”

It was Pitt’s second Golden Globe as an actor after his 1996 win in the same category in 1996 for “12 Monkeys.”

He may now be bound for his sixth Oscar nomination for acting.

Pitt thanked co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, adding a reference to DiCaprio’s famous death scene in “Titanic.”

“I would’ve shared the raft,” Pitt said.

___

7:20 p.m.

“Chernobyl” is taking home the Golden Globe for best TV limited series or movie.

The HBO five-part series was created by Craig Mazin and starred Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jared Harris, who accepted the award and dedicated it to the people who suffered during the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union that is chronicled on the show.

“Chernobyl” beat out “Catch-22,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Loudest Voice” and “Unbelievable” to take the Globe.

The show won in the same category at the Emmy Awards in September.

___

7:15 p.m.

The Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series or movie made for TV goes to Michelle Williams, who delivered a pointed acceptance speech about the upcoming U.S. elections and women’s rights.

It’s the second Golden Globe in six nominations for Williams.

She wins it for playing Gwen Verdon, the dancer and collaborator with choreographer and director Bob Fosse whose relationship with him was the basis of the FX show “Fosse/Verdon.”

In a night that was mostly lacking in political talk despite increasing tensions with Iran, Williams spoke out for women and abortion rights during her acceptance speech.

She said she could not have had her career without employing “a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children, and with whom.”

“When it’s time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest,” she said later in her speech. It’s what men have been doing for years.”

___

7:05 p.m.

Sam Mendes is the winner of the Golden Globe for best director of a film for his World War I epic “1917.”

Mendes beat out heavyweight directors including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Mendes also co-wrote the film, which was made to appear as though it takes place in a single take and is based in part on the story of his grandfather.

He thanked “the great Roger Deakins,” the cinematographer with whom he collaborated to create the seamless film.

Mendes previously won a Golden Globe as best director for “American Beauty” in 2000, then went on to win an Academy Award.

He and Deakins are both likely to get Oscar nominations for “1917.”

___

7 p.m.

Just like he has throughout his four-decade career, Tom Hanks went straight from laughs to tears as he accepted the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globes.

Hanks accepted the award from presenter Charlize Theron after a clips package that began with his second career role in 1980 on the schlocky TV series “The Love Boat.”

“Most of the people in this room, I would pay to see them to get their cars washed,” Hanks said to open his speech, then asked the crowd of Hollywood luminaries for a show of hands. “Can I just say honestly, really, really, tell the truth now, how many people in this room have a clip package that includes ‘The Love Boat?’”

After apologizing for having a cold, Hanks looked at one of the front tables at the Beverly Hilton, and immediately turned around, leaving many in attendance confused.

He turned back around with tears in his eyes.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” He said to wife Rita Wilson and his kids at the table with her. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

He shifted from laughs to tears throughout the rest of the speech.

“It’s the cold,” he said after breaking down again.

Hanks received the career award honoring “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” whose recent recipients Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges and George Clooney.

— Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton on Twitter) at the Golden Globe Awards

___

6:40 p.m.

Reigning Oscar best actress winner Olivia Colman has won her third career Golden Globe for playing Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown.”

Colman won best actress in a TV drama series for her work on the Netflix series. Her predecessor in the part Claire Foy won the same award for the show’s first season in 2017.

“For the last year I feel like I’ve been living someone else’s life, and I’ve definitely won someone else’s award,” Colman said from the stage.

She paused and wondered what to say moments later.

“I’m a bit boozy, I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Colman said.

Colman won a Globe last year for the film “The Favourite” before winning an Academy Award for the same role.

She won her first Globe in 2017 for her lead role in the series “The Night Manager.”

___

6:30 p.m.

Elton John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have won a Golden Globe for the song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from the John biopic “Rocketman.”

It’s the first Golden Globe for both John and Taupin, who took the stage to accept it.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever won an award with him,” John said of his writing partner of five decades, who wrote the lyrics for most of his major hits. “We never won a Grammy, we never got anything together.”

They won in a category that was full of music superstars, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Taron Egerton, nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy, plays John in the film.

John paired with Tim Rice to win an Academy Award for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original “Lion King” in 1995.

___

6:20 p.m.

“Fleabag” has won its second Golden Globe of the night, this time for Golden Globe for best TV comedy series.

Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won best actress in a TV comedy earlier in the evening. “Succession” has also won two Globes in the TV drama categories.

The Globe goes with six Emmy Awards “Fleabag” won in September, including outstanding comedy series, with Waller-Bridge winning for both her acting and her writing.

The Amazon show based on a one-woman show performed by Waller-Bridge follows a misanthropic single woman in her relationships with men and family in London. It also stars Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman.

The second season, for which the show won the Globe, features a burgeoning relationship between Waller-Bridge and a priest, played by Andrew Scott.

Waller-Bridge thanked Barack Obama for including the show among his favorites of the year, and admitted her feelings for the ex-president run strong.

“Thank you Barack Obama for putting you on my list,” Waller-Bridge said from the stage. “You’ve always been on mine. And if you don’t know what that means, watch season one of ‘Fleabag.’”

___

6:15 p.m.

Laura Dern has won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for “Marriage Story.”

Dern’s victory on Sunday night gives her her fifth Golden Globe, but her first for her work in film — the previous four all came for roles in television.

Dern plays a savvy divorce lawyer who represents Scarlett Johansson in director Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.”

___

6:10 p.m.

Ramy Youssef says he still needed to first thank God after Ricky Gervais’ “Thank your God and get off the stage” joke at the outset of Golden Globe Awards.

Youssef said backstage that his religion is an important part of his life after he won best actor in a TV comedy for “Ramy.” He plays a millennial American Muslim from an Egyptian family grappling with tradition and modernity in a divided New Jersey community.

“I was going to say anyway that I am very thankful to God,” Youssef said. “My show is about some of these in their faith. So I don’t always feel like I’m on the same page with the comedic styling of a Ricky Gervais on that subject. That’s something that means a lot to me.”

Gervais is a vocal atheist.

— Jonathan Landrum Jr. (@MrLandrum31 on Twitter), backstage at the Golden Globes.

___

6:05 p.m.

Veteran actor Brian Cox has won the first Golden Globe of his long career for his work on “Succession.”

Cox took home the globe for best actor on a TV drama series for his portrayal of media magnate and family patriarch Logan Roy in the series about a wealthy family of media magnates in turmoil.

It was just the second Golden Globe nomination for the Scottish native Cox.

“Next year I will have been in this business for 60 years,” the 73-year-old Cox said as he accepted the award, joking that “I started when I was 2.”

___

6 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres reflected on her career and her imaginary family as she accepted the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television at the Golden Globes.

DeGeneres said it took her a while to find her way in TV, even after she made history by coming out as gay on her sitcom.

“I had a sitcom. And I lost that sitcom. Then I had another sitcom, and I lost that sitcom too,” she said. “I got to do something I always wanted to do: Make whiskey. Then I got a talk show. I got a talk show. And I was able to be myself. I feel like you all have gotten to know me. I’m an open book.”

DeGeneres then poked fun at her sexuality, thanking a man who doesn’t exist.

“I couldn’t have done it without my husband Mark. Mark, you are my rock,” DeGeneres said to big laughs from the audience, including her wife, actress Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have no children, but DeGeneres talked to a couple anyway, looking at the camera and saying, “Rupert and Fiona go to bed.”

She also paid tribute to Carol Burnett, who received the inaugural award named for her last year before DeGeneres became the second recipient.

___

5:40 p.m.

The groundbreaking class satire “Parasite” is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film.

Director Bong Joon Ho’s movie has been one of the year’s most acclaimed films, in May becoming the first Korean film to win the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is about a family of hustlers who insert themselves in the lives of a wealthy family. It is ineligible to compete in the Globes’ two best picture categories, but is considered a strong candidate for a best film Oscar nomination later this month.

Bong spoke out for foreign films in his acceptance.

“Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will experience so many more amazing films,” the director said through a translator.

___

5:35 p.m.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is continuing her awards dominance, winning the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV comedy for her role on “Fleabag.”

Waller-Bridge take her first Golden Globe for her role on the Amazon series she created, to go with the acting Emmy she won in September along with Emmys for best TV comedy and for her writing.

With the win she unseats Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” who took the Globe for the previous two years.

The actress praised her co-star, Andrew Scott, who she said could have chemistry with a pebble.

“I love being Andrew’s pebble in this,” Waller-Bridge said as Scott smiled broadly in the audience.

___

5:25 p.m.

“Succession” has won the Golden Globe for best TV drama series.

The HBO drama created by Jesse Armstrong that chronicles rivalries and relationships in a family of media magnates wins the Golden Globe for its second season.

The ensemble cast includes Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Hiam Abbass.

It beat out previous Golden Globe winners “Big Little Lies” and “The Crown.”

___

5:15 p.m.

The first Golden Globe of the night was the kind of surprise that is typical of the show: Ramy Youssef won best actor in a TV comedy for “Ramy.”

“I know you guys haven’t seen my show,” Youssef said as he accepted the award. “Everyone’s like, is this an editor?”

“My mom was rooting for Michael Douglas,” he added. “For some reason Egyptians like Michael Douglas.”

Youssef was considered a longshot in a group of nominees that included Douglas, Bill Hader and Paul Rudd.

The 28-year-old Youseff plays a millennial American Muslim from an Egyptian family grappling with tradition and modernity in a divided New Jersey community.

“I’d like to thank my God,” he said as he received the award.

He wins for the first season of the Hulu series, which has been renewed for a second.

___

5:05 p.m.

Ricky Gervais warned the audience at the Golden Globes that he was going to be as mean as he’s always been as host, but not to take it to hard.

“Remember, they’re just jokes,” Gervais said to open the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. “We’re all going to die soon. And there’s no sequel.”

He immediately started poking at celebrities, starting with the college admissions scandal.

“I came here in a limo,” Gervais said, “and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

Gervais then pointed out what icons were in the audience, especially at the table for “The Irishman.”

“Just at this one table,” Gervais said, “is Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Baby Yoda. Oh wait, no, that’s Joe Pesci.”

Gervais, who has hosted four times before but not in the #MeToo era, took a shot there too. He said there was a wide variety of stars in the room, and they all have one thing in common: “They’re all afraid of Ronan Farrow,” Gervais said.

Farrow has played a key role in outing sexual misconduct as a reporter for The New Yorker.

Gervais returned this year for the first time since 2016 to host the annual champagne-soaked party that serves as the informal opening of Hollywood’s Awards season.

— Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton)

___

4:45 p.m.

“Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria says “a lot has changed for the better” for women in the movie industry, but the absence of female directors nominated at the Golden Globes shows that “things have been slow to catch up.”

Scafaria spoke from the red carpet before the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills. Hers is among several movies including “The Farewell,” “Little Women” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” that scored nominations, but not for the women who directed them.

“We need storytellers who have a different perspective,” Scafaria said. “But we need awards like this to highlight us.”

Mark Duplass of the Apple Plus TV series “The Morning Show,” who is himself a film director, says the snubbing of women is just wrong.

“I went on Instagram to congratulate all the female director nominees,” he said from the carpet. “But then I said ‘Oh, wait. They didn’t get nominated this year.’”

— Amanda Lee Myers (@AmandaLeeAP) and Jonathan Landrum Jr. (@MrLandrum31) on the Globes red carpet.

___

4:25 p.m.

The stars are shimmering and shining Sunday on the Golden Globes red carpet.

“Harriet” nominee Cynthia Erivo is rocking a stunning diamond choker with a huge blue stone at the center. Her custom off-shoulder, tuxedo-inspired gown was created by Thom Browne. It took 800 hours to create the all-over hand beading and embroidery.

Kirsten Dunst and Dakota Fanning chose pink, an early color trend, but Jennifer Lopez went her own way in voluminous gown with a huge bow partially in green. Billy Porter didn’t disappoint in an epic cream feathered train. It was attached to his tuxedo jacket.

For more on the night’s fashion hits and misses, click here.

— Leanne Italie (@litalie on Twitter)

___

3:30 p.m.

The few stars arriving early at the the ballroom where the Golden Globes are held can enjoy oversized bottles of Champagne and begin sipping on the chilled golden beet soup. It’s part of the new vegan menu for this year’s show.

The entree is king oyster mushroom scallops followed by an opera dome for dessert, a fancy name for a chocolate treat that includes pralines and hazelnuts.

The Globes has gotten attention this year for going to a plant-based menu as apart of a broader sustainability push.

Typically the biggest stars arrive close to the ceremony’s 5 p.m. Pacific start time, meaning they miss out on dinner. The meal is cleared from the rose-bedecked tables 30 minutes of the start of the show. But there’s still plenty of Champagne and wine to keep the crowd lubricated for the three-hour party, along with sandwiches and desserts in a bar area off the International Ballroom.

— Beth Harris (@bethharrisAP on Twitter) inside the Golden Globes ballroom

___

3:15 p.m.

The first stars have begun arriving at the Golden Globe Awards and are making their way down the red carpet.

Early arrivals included Pierce Brosnan and his family, including sons Dylan and Paris, who will be onstage throughout the evening helping presenters and award winners as the show’s official ambassadors.

Director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, were also among the first to arrive, as were “Fleabag” actor Andrew Scott and Chinese actress Zhao Shuzhen, who stars in “The Farewell.”

The Globes are the first major awards show of a truncated awards season that will end with the Academy Awards on Feb. 9. That’s given this year’s Globes ceremony additional influence since voting for Oscar nominations is now underway.

___

8 a.m.

The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday’s awards. Streaming services will play a starring role.

Five-time host Ricky Gervais will snicker at his own jokes. And Brad Pitt is all but assured of taking home an award. Netflix comes into Sunday’s ceremony with a commanding 34 nods for its film and television offerings.

Jennifer Lopez could win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers” and there’s a three-way showdown in the original song category between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John.

The 77th Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on NBC. For more on what to expect from Sunday’s show, click here.