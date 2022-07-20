Expand / Collapse search
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix gas station

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated July 21, 2022 7:54AM
Money
PHOENIX - The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past an estimated $600 million after no one matched all six number's during Tuesday night's drawing, but one lucky person in Arizona is holding on to a million-dollar ticket.

The Arizona Lottery says the ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station near 48th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing were 2, 31, 32, 37, and 70, with a gold Mega Ball of 25.

MORE: Woman wins lottery, buys gift cards for strangers

Three other tickets sold in California, New Hampshire, and North Carolina matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on July 22 at 11 p.m. ET.

