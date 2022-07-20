$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix gas station

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past an estimated $600 million after no one matched all six number's during Tuesday night's drawing, but one lucky person in Arizona is holding on to a million-dollar ticket.

The Arizona Lottery says the ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station near 48th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing were 2, 31, 32, 37, and 70, with a gold Mega Ball of 25.

Three other tickets sold in California, New Hampshire, and North Carolina matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on July 22 at 11 p.m. ET.

