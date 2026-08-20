2 cars damaged following targeted arson at Buckeye home: PD
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say they are searching for those responsible for setting a car on fire late Wednesday night.
What we know:
In a statement released on Aug. 20, police say the incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. the night prior. They say officers were sent to a home along Gregory Road, near the intersection of Apache and Broadway roads, for reports of a fire.
"Firefighters put out the flames, and it was revealed that two vehicles and the home’s garage door were damaged. No one was hurt," read a portion of the statement.
What they're saying:
"Investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set and appears to have been a targeted incident," officials with Buckeye Police wrote.
What you can do:
Buckeye Police say anyone with information can either call (623) 349-5050 or submit a tip online.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Buckeye Police Department.