2 correctional officers arrested in prison contraband case

A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrests at a state prison of two correctional officers who are accused of promoting prison contraband, officials said.

A statement released by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said a joint investigation with the Department of Public Safety resulted in the arrests on April 9 of Daniel Aguilar and Gustavo Leon at the Lewis state prison complex in Buckeye.

The statement didn’t provide details of the allegations but said Aguilar and Leon immediately resigned their positions, the investigation was continuing and additional charges may be filed.

DCRR Director David Shinn said the agency "does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

Online court records didn’t list defense attorneys for Aguilar or Leon who might comment on the allegations against the two men.

