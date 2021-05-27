Coast Guard: 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns near Key West

Officials say two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned near the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 p.m. Thursday. Officials say crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water.

Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers.

There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat. Officials didn't immediately know what type of boat the people had been traveling in or where they had come from.

