2 dead in fiery crash after suspect runs red light: police
PHOENIX - Two people have died following a fiery crash in South Phoenix, after police said a driver ran a red light causing both cars to catch fire.
What we know:
The crash happened at 1:37 a.m. on Nov. 22 just off of Central Avenue and Baseline Road.
Officers watched as the suspect's car drove at a high rate of speed, and pulled onto Central Avenue to see a large fire, and two vehicles crashed into the light rail platform, engulfed in the flames.
Dig deeper:
Investigation revealed that the suspect had run a red light and struck another vehicle driving through the intersection on a green light, causing both cars to burst into flames.
Two victims in the second car died at the scene of the crash, while the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
According to police, the suspect showed signs of impairment.
What we don't know:
The identities of the suspect and victims were not released. It was not made known whether the driver will face criminal charges.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department