2 dead in fiery crash after suspect runs red light: police

By
Published  November 23, 2025 3:09pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
A fiery crash near Central Avenue and Baseline Road left two people dead, and another hospitalized.

The Brief

    • Two people were killed in a fiery, high-speed crash in South Phoenix after the suspected driver ran a red light.
    • The driver of the vehicle that ran the light showed signs of impairment and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
    • The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released by authorities.

PHOENIX - Two people have died following a fiery crash in South Phoenix, after police said a driver ran a red light causing both cars to catch fire.

What we know:

The crash happened at 1:37 a.m. on Nov. 22 just off of Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

Officers watched as the suspect's car drove at a high rate of speed, and pulled onto Central Avenue to see a large fire, and two vehicles crashed into the light rail platform, engulfed in the flames. 

Dig deeper:

Investigation revealed that the suspect had run a red light and struck another vehicle driving through the intersection on a green light, causing both cars to burst into flames. 

Two victims in the second car died at the scene of the crash, while the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect showed signs of impairment. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victims were not released. It was not made known whether the driver will face criminal charges.

Map of the crash location.

