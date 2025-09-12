1 dead, 3 shot in West Phoenix following apparent attempted robbery: PD

The Brief Three people were shot during an apparent attempted robbery in Peoria on Sept. 11. One of the victims is dead, while two others were injured. No details have been released about the suspect.



A deadly shooting in the West Valley on Sept. 11 is under investigation.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near 8500 North 69th Avenue, according to Glendale police.

Three people were shot during what appeared to be an attempted robbery that turned violent.

Police identified one of the victim's, 18-year-old Dilan Allende, who died after suffering life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the extent of the injuries for the other two victims.

Investigators do not have any details about the suspect.

Map of the shooting location.