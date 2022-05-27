Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
5
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

2 men accused of burglary, robbery and more in alleged Scottsdale-area crime spree

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 arrested in alleged Phoenix-area crime spree

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two men have been arrested in an alleged crime spree that spanned multiple cities in the Phoenix metropolitan area, Scottsdale police announced Thursday.

Marcos Anthony Herrera, 41, and Anthony Michael Murray, 45, are accused of committing robbery, identity theft, money laundering, credit card theft, drug possession, and more during the months of April and May.

The investigation began after a victim was robbed outside a business on April 15, police said. Two burglaries were committed the following month, and Scottsdale investigators linked the two men to all of those crimes.

Herrera and Murray were taken into custody on May 18. Authorities did not say what evidence led to their arrest.

"The two are responsible for at least 12 separate crimes in multiple cities across the valley," officers alleged.

More crime news

Anthony Michael Murray (left) and Marcos Anthony Herrera (right)

Anthony Michael Murray (left) and Marcos Anthony Herrera (right)




 