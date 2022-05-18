Law enforcement officers gather at home in Guadalupe
article
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - A number of law enforcement officers have gathered at a home in the East Valley town of Guadalupe.
The incident is unfolding in an area north of Avenida del Yaqui (Priest Drive) and Calle Guadalupe (Guadalupe Road). Officials with both Tempe Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are assisting the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
Other Arizona Crime Stories
- Girl, man injured in Phoenix double shooting
- Arizona man shoots, kills his girlfriend then drives her to the hospital, police say
- Scottsdale man accused of downloading images, video that depict sexual acts involving minors
(Click here for interactive map)
Advertisement