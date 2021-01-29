2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash along Loop 202 in Tempe

Two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a wrong-way crash along westbound Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 when a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into another vehicle.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the woman who is believed to be the wrong-way driver was not in her car but was found unconscious on the ground. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on by the wrong-way vehicle has also been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Impairment is being investigated, however, DPS says drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 have been reopened at Scottsdale Road.

