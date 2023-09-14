2 students in custody in connection to Goodyear elementary school threat

Two students are in custody after an alleged social media threat was made against Desert Thunder Elementary School in Goodyear.

Goodyear Police say they were notified of a potential threat against the school that was posted to social media. Investigators identified a student as the alleged source of the threat and went to the student's home.

"The parent and student were cooperative with the responding offices, a gun was discovered, which was determined to be a replica painted to look real," police said.

The student was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility.

Investigators say they learned of a second student who may have been involved in the threat. After obtaining a search warrant for the student's home, detectives found that a gun was accessible to the student.

The second student was taken into custody and will be booked into jail, police said.

Extra police presence is expected at Desert Thunder on Sept. 14.

"Goodyear Police applaud the student who reported seeing the perceived threat to a parent who reported it to authorities," the department said.

Location of the school: