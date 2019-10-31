2 suspects accused of extreme animal cruelty in Yavapai County

article

WARNING: Graphic content

BAGDAD, Ariz. -- Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested two women after an injured dog was found with a leg connected only by a portion of flesh.

On October 28, YCSO received an anonymous call about an injured dog in the 200 block of Lindahl. When a deputy arrived at the scene, the dog's left rear leg had a large bone exposed and was covered in blood. While tending to the dog, Maria Hooke, 28 and June Ann Stevens, 21, exited their home and confirmed ownership of the dog, a purebred Husky named "Sister" that is less than a year old.

'Sister' when she was found (injury not shown) (YCSO)

"The deputy asked Maria to explain how the dog was injured. She stated the dog was leashed inside a kennel to prevent escape while they were gone for three days. Note- The three-day trip was over two weeks before the Sheriff’s Office received the October 28th call about the dog. After returning home, they found the dog entangled in the leash resulting in the injured leg. They used wire cutters to free the dog. During the past two weeks, the dog’s injury became progressively worse," stated YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn.

Officials say Hooke intended to get treatment for the dog after getting paid and claimed calling veterinarians in Bagdad and Prescott and to make an appointment and the sheriff's office, but the deputy reported those claims to be unfounded.

"Based on Maria and June’s complete and reckless disregard for the dog’s well-being while subjecting the animal to cruelty and neglect under their control, both were arrested and charged with various counts Animal Cruelty, including 1 felony count of Animal Cruelty resulting in serious physical injury. They were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and have since been released pending case review," added D'Evelyn.

"Sister" was transported to the Prescott Pet Emergency clinic, where YCSO says her leg was septic and "literally falling off." The leg was amputated at the hip.

‘Sister’ after a successful operation to remove her injured leg

As of October 31, YCSO's Animal Control Office says "Sister" is doing well. The suspects signed a surrender waiver and the dog remains in custody and ownership of the Yavapa County Humane Society Staff for ongoing care.