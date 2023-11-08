2 women indicted in Arizona retail theft operation

Two women from California have been indicted on felony charges in connection to an organized retail theft operation in Maricopa County.

Twenty-nine-year-olds Ishanae Turner and Devony Reneau are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from 12 cosmetic, pharmacy and grocery stores in the Valley.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says the thefts happened between September and October in Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale, Queen Creek and Scottsdale.

Turner and Reneau were arrested on Oct. 24 after they allegedly fled from officers during a traffic stop.

"On a short trip to Phoenix, these women did a great deal of damage," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. "These were not one-off cases. We are not talking about shoplifting. These defendants took time to carefully plan what they intended to do, which is the essence of organized crime. Unchecked, this is the kind of activity that becomes rampant in big cities, and I am simply not willing to tolerate it here. My office stands ready to prosecute these cases and send a clear message to thieves, and to their larger criminal organizations, that we will catch you and hold you accountable."

Turner was indicted on 12 felony counts of organized retail theft and one felony count of unlawful flight from law enforcement. Reneau was indicted on 10 felony counts of organized retail theft.

Ishanae Turner and Devony Reneau

Turner and Reneau have prior convictions and are suspected of similar crimes in California and Nevada.