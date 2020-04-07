2-year-old pulled from Mesa pool, rushed to hospital in critical condition

article

Firefighters say a 2-year-old girl has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after she was pulled from a Mesa swimming pool.

The Mesa Fire Department says a family member was outside watching the child and briefly went inside the home near Higley and Broadway Roads.

When the family member came back outside, the girl was floating facedown in the pool.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters began resuscitating the girl and transported her to a hospital in critical condition.