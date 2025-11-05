2025 Arizona election results; police chase ends in fiery crash at Sky Harbor Airport l Morning News Brief

article

From the latest results in the 2025 Arizona election to a high-speed chase ending in a fiery crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 5.

1. Latest Election Day results

Featured article

Read more

2. Pursuit ends in fiery crash at Phoenix airport

What we know:

A driver accused of fleeing at speeds over 100 mph was taken into custody after crashing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Dig deeper:

Body camera video shows the moment a deputy runs over to the people who were in the vehicle and places one in handcuffs, while the other lies in the roadway among the debris from the crash.

Read more

3. Standoff in East Valley neighborhood

What we know:

Police say they are negotiating with a suspect who is barricaded inside a home near University Drive and Greenfield Road.

Dig deeper:

The incident began when officers responded to a domestic violence call at the home where a woman was found with multiple injuries. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Read more

4. Hundreds of DUI arrests made

What we know:

Arizona law enforcement made a total of 221 DUI arrests (aggravated and misdemeanor) during a three-day Halloween weekend crackdown that utilized nearly 600 patrolling officers.

Dig deeper:

Fifty or more drivers were cited for extreme DUI, meaning their blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.15 or higher, nearly twice the legal limit.

Read more

5. Government shutdown makes history

What we know:

The government shutdown has officially reached 36 days, which is now the longest on record in United States history.

The backstory:

President Donald Trump has refused to negotiate with Democrats over their demands to save expiring health insurance subsidies until they agree to reopen the government. But some Democrats are questioning whether Trump will keep his word.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast