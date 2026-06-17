2026 Election: Republican Arizona gubernatorial primary candidates debate

The Brief Andy Biggs, Ken Miceli, Scott Neely, and David Schweikert are set to take part in the Republican primary debate for Arizona's gubernatorial primary. The incumbent for the office is Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is running for reelection. The debate is sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.



Four people who want to be the Republican Party candidates in this year's gubernatorial election in Arizona are set to take part in a debate on June 17.

Here's what to know.

Who's organizing the debate?

Per their website, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

Who will take part in this debate?

The four candidates who will take part in the debate are Andy Biggs, Ken Miceli, Scott Neely, and David Schweikert.

Dig deeper:

Some of the candidates in this primary are known to Arizona voters. Biggs has served as a congressman since 2016, while Schweikert has been a congressman since 2011.

What are the candidates running on?

Biggs

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona's 5th District (file)

On his issues page, Biggs states he supports partnering up with President Trump and local law enforcement officials on border issues, as well as protecting "the rights and freedoms of Arizonans to make their own education and health choices, supporting school choice policies and enacting the [Make America Healthy Again] agenda at the state level."

Miceli

Miceli's website contains a policy platform, where he states he supports lowering state income taxes for families that earn less than $75,000 a year. He also states he supports reforms to zoning laws that he believes can increase the housing supply by 25% over the course of four years, as well as opposing "any red flag laws or unconstitutional gun confiscation" and using AI to improve government efficiency and reduce waste.

Neely

On his campaign website, Neely states he supports plans to use Arizona's brackish groundwater by developing mini-desalination plants. He also states he supports using efforts to efficiently use funding to expand internet access and support EV charging networks in Arizona.

Schweikert

David Schweikert (file)

Per his issues page, Schweikert supports cutting regulations and lower taxes, as well as "state-based solutions to crack down on illegal immigration" and reforms to the Arizona state budget.

What about the Democratic debate or the No Labels debate?

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, there is only one candidate in the Democratic Party gubernatorial primary: incumbent Katie Hobbs.

Big picture view:

On the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, it is stated that only contested races will have a debate. Therefore, a Democratic Party debate for the gubernatorial primary was not organized.

As for the No Labels Party primary for governor, while there are two candidates in that race, only one candidate — Teri Hourihan — has agreed to take part.

During this election cycle, the commission has been known to conduct one-on-one interviews if only one candidate in a contested race decides to take part in the debate. One example of this kind of arrangement is the interview that was done with Kai Newkirk, who is running against Greg Stanton in the Democratic Congressional District 4 primary.

When are the primaries?

Primary elections will happen statewide on July 21, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.