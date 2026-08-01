Seen on TV: August 1
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Saturday, August 1, 2026
Carcara
- 320 N. 3rd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- www.carcararestaurant.com
Texas Roadhouse Gilbert East
- 5086 S. Power Rd.
- Gilbert, AZ 85212
- https://www.instagram.com/texasroadhouse/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/texasroadhouse/
- https://www.texasroadhouse.com/locations/319-gilbert-eaz?utm_source=listing&utm_medium=search
Back-to-School Bash at The Shops at Norterra
- 2460 W. Happy Valley Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85085
- https://www.instagram.com/shopsatnorterra/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/TheShopsAtNorterra/
- https://theshopsatnorterra.com/