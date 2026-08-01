Seen on TV: August 1

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Saturday, August 1, 2026

Carcara

320 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.carcararestaurant.com

Texas Roadhouse Gilbert East

5086 S. Power Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85212

https://www.instagram.com/texasroadhouse/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/texasroadhouse/

https://www.texasroadhouse.com/locations/319-gilbert-eaz?utm_source=listing&utm_medium=search

Back-to-School Bash at The Shops at Norterra

2460 W. Happy Valley Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85085

https://www.instagram.com/shopsatnorterra/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/TheShopsAtNorterra/

https://theshopsatnorterra.com/

Live-streamed video