25-year old Leesburg man charged with sexual abuse of family dog

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated August 18, 2022 6:49AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
Ariel E Carrasco Intestroza article

Ariel Enrique Carrasco Intestroza, 25.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 25-year-old Leesburg man is facing a felony charge for alleged sexual abuse of a family member’s dog.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and Loudoun County Animal Services responded to a service call on Aug. 7 concerning a dog bite. The subsequent investigation supported evidence that the dog was being sexually abused at the time of the incident.

Ariel Enrique Carrasco Intestroza, 25, was arrested on Aug. 10 following an investigation. He faces a felony charge of sexual abuse of animals and is being held without bond in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. 

Under the Code of Virginia, a conviction of a Class 6 felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Any person convicted of sexual abuse of an animal shall be prohibited from possessing, owning or exercising control over any animal and may be ordered to attend an appropriate treatment program or obtain psychiatric or psychological counseling.