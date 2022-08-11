Expand / Collapse search
2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:27AM
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe.

The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.

The new 2,800-square-foot restaurant will create 60 new jobs, according to a news release.

Back in 2019, the first Arizona White Castle opened in Scottsdale near the Loop 101 and Via de Ventura. The restaurant was forced to close to re-stock after its grand opening due to "record-setting turnout."

