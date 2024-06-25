2nd Chance Dog Rescue needs help rebuilding after monsoon sweeps through

The owners of a 2nd Chance Dog Rescue are left scrambling to pick up the pieces after a storm on June 24 caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

The rescue is located in Queen Creek and is a senior dog sanctuary that gives end-of-life care to older dogs.

The owners arrived to the rescue Tuesday morning to find the property in shambles. They believe the property was hit by a microburst late Monday night, knocking down fencing, tarps and destroying misting systems.

They estimate the damage to be worth more than $20,000.

"Structures actually came up out of the ground, the cement ground, and just went through the dog's fences and literally broke down the fences," owner Diana Czarnecki said. "Luckily, our dogs were safe in their homes and those didn't get damaged. But, the trauma they must have went through, I mean, even now they're still nervous."

All 12 dogs in their care weren't hurt.

There's a lot of repairs that need to be done. If you'd like to help, visit https://2ndchance.rescuegroups.org/info/donate.