3 arrested in Phoenix area car break-ins, Gilbert Police say

Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested in connection to a series of car burglaries across the Valley.

Gilbert Police say 18-year-old Elijah Saenz of San Tan Valley, and two 17-year-olds from Mesa, were arrested on Oct. 8.

"At the time of the arrests, numerous firearms were recovered along with stolen property," police said. "The Gilbert Police Department is committed to the safety of our community and holding criminals accountable. This investigation is still ongoing and currently involves seven different valley agencies."

Saenz was booked into jail and is accused of 16 burglary charges, as well as multiple counts of criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.