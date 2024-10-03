Credit card skimming scam targets ATMs in Phoenix and Scottsdale, 3 arrested

article

Scottsdale Police are looking for a fourth suspect accused of committing fraud schemes across the Valley using illegal skimmers on ATMs.

Last month, detectives found the devices in ATMs in Scottsdale and Phoenix, which led to the arrests of three men from Romania.

It was the result of a months-long investigation started on August 30th when someone called 911 to report that their card was being used at an ATM except their card was never lost or physically stolen.

Fernando Emanual Cojocaru, Robert Mario Oletanu, and Filon Petrican face six felony charges including fraud schemes. The three men appeared in court for the first time after being arrested by Scottsdale Police.

According to Scottsdale Police, Oletanu and Cojocaru placed skimmers into ATM card readers in numerous Circle K's, Quik Trips, 7-11, Walgreens, CVS, Bank of America ATMs, and a U.S. Bank ATM.

"What the skimmer does is it allows the consumer to make a purchase but at the same time, the skimmers working in the background are scanning credit card information so that they can come back later, remove the skimmer and then use the stolen credit card numbers to make purchases of their own," said Burton Kelso, a cybersecurity expert.

Filon Petrican was arrested during a search warrant at his brother's Phoenix apartment.

According to police records, a re-encoded gift card was found in Petrican's room. Police believe his brother, Eduard Ichim, fled before police served the search warrant.

"Criminals are pretty creative, unfortunately, so they take the data and they put it on a mag strip of any kind. Many of them are utilizing gift cards because gift cards don't have a name on it. They're not traced to somebody. It's easier for the criminal to utilize that and say if it doesn't work, oh that gift card might be out," said Tim Roemer, Chief Security Officer of Global Market Innovators.

The first suspect to be identified in this investigation was Eduard Ichim who was seen on surveillance video at Capital One in Scottsdale Fashion Square with money while putting several cards into the ATM.

"What's scary though is you'd think under most circumstances you can go to your local bank's ATM and use it without being scammed, but this just shows how smart criminals are getting," said Kelso.

Capital One then told police they found six other incidents where Eduard and another person used one or more cards at the bank.

Cybersecurity experts share how you can be safe when using your credit card at an ATM or gas pump.

"Using chips, especially tap to pay, that you don't have to insert the credit card, comes with an added level of security benefits for all consumers," said Roemer.

Anyone with information on Eduard Ichim is asked to contact Scottsdale police on their tip line at 480-312-TIPS.

The three other suspects remain in jail while awaiting trial.