3 security guards injured after being shot at Phoenix bar: police

Police are investigating a shooting at a bar in Phoenix that left three security guards injured, the department said Monday.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the Purple Turtle Sports Bar & Night Club, located near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Officers learned there was an altercation between a group of individuals and security guards, resulting in a shooting," said Sgt. Ann Justus.

Two of the security guards suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, and a third was not seriously hurt.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

