3 security guards injured after being shot at Phoenix bar: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

3 injured in shooting at Phoenix bar: police

Police are investigating a shooting at the Purple Turtle, located near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Three people were injured in the shooting, with two of them being hospitalized. Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting at a bar in Phoenix that left three security guards injured, the department said Monday.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the Purple Turtle Sports Bar & Night Club, located near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Officers learned there was an altercation between a group of individuals and security guards, resulting in a shooting," said Sgt. Ann Justus.

Two of the security guards suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, and a third was not seriously hurt.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

