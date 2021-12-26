Buckeye Police provide details on reported officer-involved shooting
Watch live:
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - The Buckeye Police Department is investigating an alleged police shooting on the night of Sunday, Dec. 26.
It happened near Park Meadows Drive and Verrado Way.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Related Stories:
- LIST: Top 10 stories you missed in the news Dec. 19-24
- Christmas tree fire in Phoenix displaces 5 people from their home
- Woman dead, man injured in north Phoenix crash on Christmas Day
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement