Woman dead, man injured in north Phoenix crash on Christmas Day

A woman died, and a man was hospitalized in a crash near 24th Street and Cactus Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

The collision happened just after 3:00 a.m. after a car reportedly lost control and slammed into a power pole.

The male driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, while a passenger, identified as 36-year-old Jessica Mertens, died at the scene.

Police say the car had been heading north on 24th Street from Cactus Road when the driver had crossed into an incoming lane before hitting the pole.

Speed may be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

