Baby, pregnant woman among those injured in deadly crash on SR 51, Phoenix Fire officials say

Officials with ADOT say a portion of State Route 51 is closed in North Phoenix due to a deadly crash.

The crash, according to ADOT officials, happened near Union Hills Drive, and the closure affects the northbound lanes of the freeway in the area. Southbound lanes are not affected.

One person, according to Phoenix Fire officials, was declared dead at the scene. Three others, including a pregnant woman and an infant, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to DPS officials, the crash involved two vehicles.

This closure is at least the second crash-related closure on State Route 51 on Dec. 24. Earlier in the day, a six-car crash resulted in the closure of the freeway's northbound lanes.

Four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, according to DPS. In addition, a trooper at the scene was struck either by debris or by a passing vehicle.

The trooper, according to DPS officials, did not report any injuries. That portion of the State Route 51 has since reopened.

Dec. 24 was marked by rainy weather across the Phoenix area as a result of a winter storm. It is unknown whether any of the two crashes were weather-related.

