Motorcycle driver dead following crash involving trailer hauled by truck in Scottsdale, police officials say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say a motorcycle driver is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
The incident, according to Scottsdale Police, happened in the area of Hayden and Indian School Roads. According to officials, the motorcycle driver collided with the back of a trailer that was being hauled by a truck.
"Investigators are in the early stages of this investigation and are looking into if weather, speed, and /or alcohol were factors," officials said.
