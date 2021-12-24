SR 51 reopened after 6-car crash closes part of the freeway; trooper uninjured after being hit

article

Officials with DPS say a six-car crash prompted the closure of the northbound lanes of State Route 51 at Highland Avenue in Phoenix for some time on Dec. 24.

DPS officials say four people are being taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. They also DPS officials say a trooper at the scene was struck either by debris or by a passing vehicle.

"The trooper is not reporting any injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app