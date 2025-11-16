Expand / Collapse search

3 teens accused of murdering 16-year-old at Mesa apartment complex: police

Published  November 16, 2025 10:06am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Three suspects are accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old at a Mesa apartment complex six months ago.

The Brief

    • Three men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Mesa last May.
    • The suspects were identified early on but charges were pursued only after months of investigation and forensic analysis.
    • All three are currently being held on a $2 million bond.

MESA, Ariz. - Three suspects are behind bars nearly six months after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex left a teen dead.

The backstory:

On May 21 at around 10 p.m., Mesa Police responded to a shooting on South Val Vista Drive

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in the complex. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the victim's— a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead. 

Previous reporting confirmed the teen's identity as Azriel Lloyd

What we know:

Detectives had identified three potential suspects— 18-year-old Bre'on Ballard, then 18-year-old Nikko Cartier and then 19-year-old Jameeier White. The men were also persons of interest at the time of the crime, but detectives were awaiting additional evidence before pursuing charges.

Dig deeper:

Several search warrants were issued over the course of the investigation, where multiple firearms were recovered across Mesa and Phoenix-area cities.

Detectives submitted first-degree murder charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and arrest warrants were issued for the suspects.

Ballard was taken into custody last week in California, while Cartier and Whiter were arrested on Nov. 14

What's next:

All three men are being held on a $2 million bond.

