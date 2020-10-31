3 teens injured in shooting at vacant Phoenix warehouse

article

Police are investigating after three teens were shot during a party in a vacant warehouse near 20th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

At 1:18 a.m. on Oct. 31, investigators say officers responded to two hospitals concerning the shooting.

"Two of the victims, a juvenile female and an adult male received injuries, not considered life-threatening. The third victim, a juvenile male, received injuries believed to be life-threatening," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson.





At the warehouse, officers found it empty and Thompson says it appears that a chain link fence was cut to gain entry.

The 17-year-old female, 17-year-old male, and 18-year-old male provided limited information about what happened.

"However, investigators learned numerous people attended the party. A fight occurred outside of the warehouse. During the fight, an unknown male fired multiple rounds striking the three victims, who were outside of the warehouse. Everyone fled the scene and the three victims were driven to hospitals," explained Thompson.

No names have released.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS