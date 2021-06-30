4 seriously injured, including two police officers, in North Phoenix crash

Four people, including two Phoenix Police officers, were seriously injured in a crash near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Tuesday night, fire crews said.

Officials say a truck had crashed into a police cruiser with the two officers inside on June 29. Firefighters had to help pull at least one person out of a vehicle.

A 40-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and the Phoenix officers were hospitalized in serious condition.

Video from the scene shows that a third car was involved in the crash, but officials did not say how it was involved or whether anyone in that car had been hurt.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

