Chandler police: Toddler dies after being pulled from community lake

A toddler has died after being pulled from a community lake in Chandler.

Chandler police say officers were originally called out at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a missing child at an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Chandler Heights.

The family was unable to locate the 2-year-old girl until officers found her unresponsive in a nearby community lake, according to police. Officers tried performing life-saving measures.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Chandler police say the child walked out of her apartment unnoticed when she was being watched by a family member.

No further information was released.

An investigation is ongoing.

