PD: No officers injured after man shoots at Phoenix Police

No officers were injured after an armed suspect opened fire on Phoenix Police, prompting officers to return fire and shoot the suspect, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary near 15th Avenue and Indian School Road at 10:15 p.m. on June 29.

When officers arrived at the scene, the front door was open. The officers knocked and yelled but got no answer.

A few minutes later, a 77-year-old man armed with a gun walked out and opened fire, prompting police to return fire.

"At some point, they saw a man walk towards the front door and that man had a gun with him," said. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. "He pointed the gun at officers – officers were still outside. They attempted to find cover and the man at the front door pointed that gun outside his residence and shot at our officers."

The suspect suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.