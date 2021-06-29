Phoenix Fire: 1 dead, 3 injured in crash near 38th Drive and Indian School Road

article

One person is dead and three others are injured following a three-vehicle crash in west Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says just before 2 p.m. on June 2928, three vehicles "violently collide" near 38th Dr. and Indian School Rd., resulting in people needing to pulled from cars.s.

The three people who were seriously injured and needed to be injured were males, as well as the person who died.

Indian School Road is closed from Grand Ave/35th Ave to 39th Ave.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

