First lady Jill Biden visiting Phoenix to tour COVID-19 vaccine site

article

First lady Jill Biden is visiting Arizona and will tour a COVID-19 vaccination site at a Phoenix middle school.

According to Jill Biden's office, the first lady, alongside second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, will tour the vaccine site on June 30 at Isaac Middle School, located at 3402 W. McDowell Road.

Before arriving in Arizona, the first lady toured vaccination sites in Texas.

"The First Lady and Second Gentleman will visit COVID-19 vaccination sites in Texas and Arizona and encourage everyone in these communities to get vaccinated," the White House said in a statement. "These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

Arizona officials have reported 546 additional COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths from the virus as of Tuesday.

In all, the state has seen more than 894,000 cases and 17,930 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

More than 6.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans — 49.4% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot.

Health officials said more than 3.1 million Arizona residents now are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Coronavirus in Arizona

Streaming live events, breaking news, and stories from around Arizona and the world.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.