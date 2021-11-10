4 people wanted for questioning in connection to a Nov. 9 Flagstaff shooting

article

Four people are wanted for questioning in connection to a Flagstaff shooting on Nov. 9, says the Flagstaff Police Department.

The shooting happened near Walker Street and Lockett Avenue, injuring an unidentified victim but they're going to be OK.

The Flagstaff Police Department says the following people are wanted for questioning: Aryhonna Hasam, Brooks Moore, Shawn Olds and Daniel Lopez.

Anyone with information about the incident of the people wanted for questioning, contact Flagstaff PD at 928-774-1414, or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

