400 treated for heat at Luke Air Force Base as temperatures hit record highs

The Brief Roughly 400 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during the Luke Days air show on Saturday as temperatures hit a record 105°F. Base officials shortened Sunday’s event hours and issued a strong advisory for high-risk groups—including children under 12 and seniors over 60—to stay home as the airfield remains under an Extreme Heat Warning. Families are taking aggressive precautions by bringing frozen water, umbrellas, and fans, though officials warn that tarmac temperatures can spike up to 20 degrees hotter than the ambient air.



Leaders say 400 people suffered heat-related issues at Luke Days on Saturday, and on Sunday, families took extra precautions to protect themselves from record-breaking temperatures.

What we know:

Thousands are braving the heat this weekend for Luke Days at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, with many families arriving prepared for the extreme weather.

"This is a family tradition," said one attendee. "We brought some frozen water bottles, lot of water, snacks for the kids, and umbrellas, hat, sun screen—looking to have a good time."

Other attendees shared similar strategies, including bringing blankets, staying in the shade, and using sunblock to stay out of the direct sun.

"We brought our fans, we brought extra water and snacks," said Mary Lou Mcinnis. "Hard trying to stay as cool as possible."

By the numbers:

The precautions come after Luke Air Force Base announced that 400 people were treated for heat-related issues on March 21– with 25 of those being hospitalized. Officials stated that more than 90% of those treated were under the age of 12, over 60, or had pre-existing medical conditions.

"The temperature on the airfield is often 20 degrees hotter than the ambient temperature," said General David Variant, commander of the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base. "Although it is March, this is not a typical spring we are experiencing, so we have to treat this seriously."

What they're saying:

Despite the heat, many families have been attending the event for decades and did not want to miss out on the fun this year.

"I have been coming to Luke Days ever since I was this little guy—age since I was four—and we did it every year with my mom, family, and now I get to bring my kids out," said one attendee. "Born and raised in Arizona; 107 won’t stop me. Recently, in the last decade, it has not been as hot. When we were here two years ago, it was freezing."

When asked about the record temperatures, one young attendee added, "I don’t really like the heat, I like the cold better, but it’s okay sometimes."

Dig deeper:

While the heat is a significant factor to be aware of, these families say that with the right preparation, they were not going to let it stop them from enjoying the air show.

"The boys, they love airplanes," one parent said. "Thought we’d try to get them out; might as well get the chance to go see it."

Another resident noted the importance of being ready for the conditions. "I think when you’re from Arizona, you kind of just get used to the heat, but when you’re out here all day long, prep a little."