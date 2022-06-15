Expand / Collapse search
47 cats rescued from hot car at Minnesota rest stop

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:29PM
Pets and Animals
FOX 9

Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle parked in sweltering heat at a rest stop along Interstate 35 in Harris, Minnesota on Tuesday. The Animal Humane Society was called out to the Goose Creek Rest Stop for the report of the cats in a vehicle shortly before 8 a.m.

HARRIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle parked in sweltering heat at a rest stop along Interstate 35 in Harris, Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Animal Humane Society was called out to the Goose Creek Rest Stop for the report of the cats in a vehicle shortly before 8 a.m.

The owner told investigators that they had been living with the cats in her vehicle and two weeks earlier had given up 14 cats to another shelter. The Animal Humane Society says it is now caring for the cats found in the vehicle. They say the owner was provided medical care at the scene by paramedics. The owner was 

ahs-cats2

47 cats were rescued from a vehicle in Harris, Minnesota.

The cats range from less than a year old to more than 12 years old. They are currently being evaluated by vets and animal behavior staff. Once treated, the cats will be sterilized and made available for adoption.

Deputies say the owner was also offered social service help. Any possible charges against the owner are still pending.

For more information on adoption, you can visit the Animal Humane Society's website.