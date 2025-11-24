$5.6M wire fraudster sentenced, faces murder charges in separate case

article

The Brief Anthonie Ruinard Jr. was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for wire fraud after scamming 54 victims out of $5.6 million by promising guaranteed returns on fake investments through "Legacy Investors Group Inc." Ruinard Jr. spent the stolen money on personal luxuries like gambling and an armored vehicle. The federal sentencing comes while Ruinard Jr. also faces indictment on second-degree murder charges for the June 2023 stabbing death, dismemberment, and attempted burning of Parker League.



Anthonie Ruinard Jr. was sentenced to more than seven years in prison and ordered to pay over $4.5 million in restitution for an investment fraud scheme that defrauded 54 victims of $5.6 million.

Authorities say that while the fraud case was pending, Ruinard Jr. allegedly killed an 18-year-old man visiting Arizona in 2023, for which he now faces separate charges, including second-degree murder and abandonment of a dead body.

What we know:

A forty-year-old Chandler man, Anthonie Ruinard Jr., stole millions from dozens of victims through an investment fraud scheme "under the guise of a business called Legacy Investors Group Inc.," the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona said in a Nov. 24 news release.

He lied about being a successful investor and promised clients guaranteed returns on investments, claiming to use funds for venture capital, private equity, and real estate.

"While some of the early victim-investors received some initial payments to perpetuate the fraud, others lost their entire investment. Throughout the scheme, Ruinard and his associates made excuses as to why the victim-investors were not receiving their payments, including "wire problems," an unprecedented market, and the war in Ukraine," the news release said.

At one point, Ruinard Jr. sent the victims a fake screenshot showing he had an account with more than $470 million in it.

Investigators say he spent the money he stole from his victims on luxury cars, a $344,000 armored vehicle, general living expenses, gambling at casinos, credit card payments and rental expenses.

Dig deeper:

The wire fraud case is not Ruinard Jr.'s first brush with the law.

He was indicted for second-degree murder in March 2024, an allegation stemming from a 2023 killing that occurred before his recent sentencing on the wire fraud charges.

Court documents say Ruinard Jr. stabbed Parker League to death in June 2023, dismembered the body, and attempted to burn the remains in the Tonto National Forest.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported that surveillance video showed both men at a gas station one day before the murder. The victim’s credit card was used several times after his death, and the victim's DNA was found in the trunk of Ruinard's car.

He was indicted in March 2024 for second-degree murder and abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

What's next:

Once Ruinard Jr. completes his prison sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $4,508,057 in restitution to his victims.

FOX 10 reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to check on the status of the murder case.

What they're saying:

"This sentencing sends a clear and unmistakable message: individuals who engage in financial fraud for personal gain will be held accountable," said FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge, Heith Janke. "The FBI, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to identify, investigate and pursue those who orchestrate criminal schemes for their own profit. We remain committed to protecting the public and safeguarding the integrity of our financial system."