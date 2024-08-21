$500K worth of fentanyl seized during Phoenix traffic stop

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A traffic stop in Phoenix led to the arrest of a suspect and the discovery of half a million dollars worth of fentanyl pills, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (AZDPS)

The incident happened on Aug. 14 when a trooper pulled over a Dodge Durango for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, "several indicators of criminal activity" were observed by the trooper, DPS said. A drug-detection K-9 also assisted in the traffic stop.

"During the subsequent vehicle search, troopers located approximately 51.4 pounds of fentanyl pills in a large tote bag inside the SUV," DPS said.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl is about $500,000. Investigators believed the drugs were being transported to Houston, Texas.

The unidentified driver of the Durango was arrested and booked into jail. The suspect is accused of possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.