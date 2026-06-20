6 people in critical condition following West Phoenix house fire

The Brief Six people are in critical condition following a house fire in West Phoenix on Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued five family members from the primary residence and one man from a neighboring home. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.



Six people are in critical condition following a house fire in West Phoenix on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire responded to the home near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 11 a.m. on June 20, where multiple people were trapped inside, as thick smoke and flames were already spreading to a second house.

Firefighters rescued five family members from the main fire. Those victims included two women, two men, and one teenage girl. One of the women was taken to a nearby hospital in "extremely critical condition," while the others were taken in critical condition.

At the second home, one man was rescued. He was also taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

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No fire crews were injured.

What they're saying:

"Crews treating the patients were in constant communication with the burn unit doctors and nurses, providing real-time updates on the condition of the patients," the fire department said. 'Managing the arrival of multiple burn patients requires a high level of coordination between both the fire department and the burn center. Today was an example of this, at the highest level."

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Map of the area.