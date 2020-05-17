$6K reward offered for arrest of suspect in shooting death of man in Tolleson

A reward of $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man in Tolleson.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Salvatore Barone was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on May 17 near 117th and Southern Avenues.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

A reward of $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of 26-year-old Salvatore Barone in Tolleson.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.