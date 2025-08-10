79 Arizona State University students receive CPLC scholarships

article

The Brief Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) has awarded scholarships to a record 79 students at ASU this year, marking a new milestone for the program. The scholarships can cover tuition of up to $5,000 for four years, provided students maintain a certain GPA. The program has awarded more than $2 million to over 300 students at various Arizona universities since 2020.



Chicanos Por La Causa's scholarship program is celebrating a major milestone, as the nonprofit has awarded money to its largest group of recipients to date.

It was a day of celebration at the Southwest Gas facility as CPLC hosted a scholars' orientation, recognizing the 79 Arizona State University students who have received scholarships from the nonprofit.

What they're saying:

The record-breaking number of scholars means more students can achieve their goals.

"The scholarship program covers tuition up to $5,000, and it's a four-year scholarship award," said Alicia Nunez, president and CEO of CPLC. "You do have to maintain a certain GPA in order to continue receiving the scholarship."

The backstory:

Since 2020, CPLC has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to more than 300 students at ASU, the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Maricopa Community Colleges. One of those students includes Ruby Adkins, a junior at ASU who works full-time in addition to being a student.

"Being able to have this scholarship, it allows me to go to school, it lessens the financial burden," Adkins said. "I'm a server right now, that's what I do for my work since I'm just working for my marketing degree and that obviously can allow me to go to school full-time and do the things I want to do."

CPLC scholars give back throughout the year, volunteering 40 hours of community service. Officials say some scholars even come back after graduating to work for them. Students explain that being awarded the money helps make navigating through school and managing finances a little easier.

"Being at ASU, I was paying for it on my own through loans and smaller scholarships, but Chicanos Por La Causa has allowed me to breathe and really focus on my internship and focusing on what my future is going to be," said Alyssa Ulen, who graduated in May.

CPLC is always looking for volunteers, and more information on how to apply for scholarships can be found on CPLC's website: https://www.cplc.org.