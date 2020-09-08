Expand / Collapse search
8 Arizona counties face ballot deadlines as court mulls Kanye West appeal

Published 
2020 Election
Associated Press
article

American rapper Kanye West poses before Christian Dior 2015-2016 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show on March 6, 2015 in Paris. (Photo by PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Eight of Arizona’s 15 counties face a 5 p.m. deadline on Sept. 8 for printing ballots as the state Supreme Court mulls whether Kanye West should appear on the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

The rapper is appealing a lower-court ruling last week that barred him from the ballot.

Maricopa, Pima, Apache, Mohave, Pinal, Cochise, Coconino and La Paz counties face a Sept. 8 deadline for printing ballots. The deadline for the remaining counties is late afternoon on Sept. 9.

West has qualified to appear on the ballot in several states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah. He didn’t qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and other states.

Last week, West’s campaign turned in nearly 58,000 nominating signatures, well over the 39,000 needed to appear on the Arizona ballot.

A lawsuit against West accuses the rapper of serving as an election spoiler and argued that state law barred him from running as an independent candidate because he is a registered Republican.

West’s lawyers said their client’s status as a registered Republican in Wyoming was irrelevant to getting on the Arizona ballot. They said when West filed federal election paperwork, he listed his political party as “BDY,” an abbreviation for Birthday Party.

