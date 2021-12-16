A Christmas village: North Phoenix home decked out in decorations every year

A north Phoenix couple is continuing their decades-long tradition of converting the front of their house into a Christmas village, and they're hoping to continue to spread the holiday cheer for as long as they can.

The Clarks love the holidays. They've lived in a home near Thunderbird and State Route 51 for over 40 years.

The whole time they've lived there, they put on a Christmas display - and it gets bigger every year.

About 20 years ago, Diane and Aaron created a snow village, complete with a gingerbread house, Mickey Mouse house, Santaland and other buildings. People come from different parts of the Valley every night to appreciate all the small and thought-out details throughout the village.

The couple even converted their garage into a Coca-Cola Christmas-themed display.

All of it takes the couple about 6.5 weeks to put together, with no outside help.

"Some of these are made from playhouse kits, and some of them are actually constructed from scratch," Diane said.

As the Clarks get older, they wonder how long they can keep up this tradition, but for now, they're taking it year by year.

Lights go on every night at dusk throughout the holidays. Check it out at 3457 E Thunderbird Rd. in Phoenix.

