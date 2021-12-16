Laptops, hundreds of dollars in donations stolen from Salvation Army in Maryvale

Thieves have targeted the red kettles at the Salvation Army Center in Maryvale, stealing donations that would have helped provide food and Christmas gifts for families in need.

The red kettles and bell ringers are a staple of the holiday season, collecting money for vulnerable families who can't normally afford food or presents.

Although the thieves made off with hundreds of dollars in donations, Salvation Army leaders are extending forgiveness to those who were so desperate, they stole from the poor.

Marilu Guzman volunteers her time for the Salvation Army. She was upset to find out the money she helped collect was stolen.

"That's God's house," Guzman said. "You shouldn't be doing that in God's house, you know."

At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, thieves broke into the Salvation Army Phoenix Maryvale Community Center. Two laptops were taken, and several red kettles, which contained nearly $600 in donations, were on the floor emptied.

"You know, we're already down financially, then this happens," said Salvation Army captain Joseph Cisneros. "It does affect us, it starts to weigh on your mind."

Donations have dropped this year compared to last. The Maryvale center has so far only reached 26% of its goal to raise $40,000.

"We forgive those people that did this to us, but it does put us back," Cisneros said. "I pray for them that they find peace wherever they're at."

The Salvation Army is asking for the public's help. Not to catch the criminals, but to raise more money so they can purchase more turkeys, food and toys to hand out this weekend.

