Phoenix Children's Hospital receives hundreds of toy donations for the holidays

Christmas will be a bit brighter for patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital thanks to a local toy drive that brought in hundreds of toys.

Books and toys for girls and boys - Fulton Homes and KEZ 99.9 put on a toy drive to benefit the children stuck in the hospital during the holidays.

"The whole idea is to give kids that have situations where they have to go in and out of the hospital a little gift to make them feel better," said Rosaria Cain with Fulton Homes. "The world is a tough place right now, actually for all of us, but if you’re undergoing, you know, the specific therapies - cancer treatments, that sort of thing - you just need something to brighten up your day."

This year, the groups collected more than 800 toys through the hospital's registry.

"It means that they have a normalized Christmas," said Andrea Aken'ova with Phoenix Children's Hospital. "They’re still experiencing the joy of Christmas like they were at home."

All the toys will be delivered Dec. 23 and 24. For the hospital staff, it's some of their favorite days.

Phoenix Children's will save any leftover toys to use throughout the year.

