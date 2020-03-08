A tragic series of events leaves a Mesa family of 10 living in a donated camper

A tragic series of events hit a family in Mesa: Unemployment and a house fire left them homeless.

But the family of 10 continues to thrive and survive. They face new challenges every day but as long as they stay together, they say it will all be OK.

"Everday that we get up, we're working, and that's been very difficult because we have not had a moment to just rest," said Maria Acosta, the mother of 8 children.

Jan. 13th is the day changed everything for the Acosta family. "We had a leakage going on at the same time we had a fire going off," Maria explained.

An electrical fire and water damage left Maria, her husband and eight kids homeless. The place they once called home is now unlivable. From cleaning their old home to finding a place to shower, Maria says there's an even bigger struggle.

"Our one and ultimate struggle has been staying together as a family. We're so used to being a family that I didn't realize and anticipate that it was going to be this difficult to stay together as a family," she said.

As of now, the Acosta family is staying in a camper that was donated to them while they're on the search for a new home. Unfortunately, their insurance did not cover personal property damages or their family's relocation.

Now they hope that their story could motivate others to check their policies.