The Arizona Dept. of Transportation caught a woman on camera helping out an injured dog on the Loop 202 on Christmas Eve.

ADOT cameras showed the woman getting out of her car on the L-202 near McKellips Road to calm down the injured dog.

Once she calmed the dog down, she was able to put it in her car to get help, officials said.

