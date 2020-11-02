ADOT: I-17 reopened following closure prompted by brush fire

ADOT officials I-17 is back open in both directions in Yavapai County following a closure earlier on Nov. 2.

According to a tweet made by ADOT officials on its verified Twitter page, the freeway was closed in both directions near the Bumble Bee area due to a brush fire.

On their unverified Twitter page, officials with Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical say their crews are working on the fire, which at one point burning in the median of the I-17. Fire officials called the fire the Point Fire.

ADOT officials say one southbound freeway lane is still closed near milepost 256 as a result of the fire.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.